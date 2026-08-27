CES Power reorganises in Ireland

GH Energy founder Galgey will become managing director, while Purecore's Barrett becomes operations director, and Event Power's Lawler becomes events director.

After founding GH Energy Rental Ltd in 2007, Galgey grew the business into one of Ireland’s leading temporary power providers, delivering projects across both the events and industrial sectors, including the Dublin Port Tunnel.

He will lead the integration of the Irish businesses into CES Power and will help shape the company's growth strategy across Ireland, including in key markets, such as film and television.

Barrett established power rental business Purecore in 2007, and has delivered projects for a broad range of customers across television, industrial and event sectors, including the Pope’s visit to Ireland in 2018, which saw more than 130,000 people attend an open-air mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

He will oversee operational delivery of the business across Ireland, helping customers improve project efficiencies and performance through use of CESs new innovations, such as its newly launched advanced telemetry system.

Lawler, who will oversee the delivery of major live events, began his career as an electrician before establishing Event Power in 2021. Throughout his 30 year career, he built experience delivering temporary power for major international events, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. In his new role. In addition to events, Lawler will work closely with CES Power’s wider international team to support the continued expansion of its film and television offering in Ireland.

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