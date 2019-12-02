Chair picked for inquiry into Scottish hospital problems

RHCYP is one of the hospitals being investigated

He is a serving judge of the Inner House of the Court of Session and a senator of the College of Justice. His appointment to chair the public inquiry has been made by Scotland’s health secretary Jeane Freeman.

The inquiry will investigate the issues at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) in Edinburgh. It examine how serious problems relating to key building systems and infrastructure occurred, and what steps can be taken to prevent them in future projects.

“I announced this independent public inquiry following concerns, including from parents and families, over the quality of our NHS major infrastructure, its safety and compliance with standards and the impact that has on the delivery of healthcare to patients,” said Freeman. “This is crucial work and I am pleased that a person of Lord Brodie’s stature and legal standing will lead this important inquiry.

“The safety of patients and their families will always be my top priority – they must have the right support and information to give them confidence that they are receiving the best care possible from our NHS. This inquiry and its recommendations will help us learn lessons from recent issues so they are not repeated in the future.

“I have a statutory obligation to consult with the chair on the inquiry’s terms of reference, and I also intend to share these with patients and families. I will provide a further update to Parliament early in the new year.”

Freeman announced the independent statutory public inquiry in September. A separate Independent Review into the QEUH led by Dr Andrew Fraser and Dr Brian Montgomery is gathering evidence, with a view to publishing its findings in spring 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk