Change at the top for Vp

Neil Stothard will be succeeded as CEO by Anna Bielby

Neil Stothard will be succeeded as Vp chief executive on 1st September by Anna Bielby, who steps up from chief financial officer after just nine months with the company.

Neil Stothard joined Vp in 1997 as group finance director, later becoming managing director in 2004 before transitioning to chief executive.

Anna Bielby has been CFO of Vp since 1st January 2023. Her previous roles include Interim CFO at Lookers plc, CFO of KCOM Group (formerly Kinsgton Communications) and a director at PwC.

Chairman Jeremy Pilkington said that Neil Stothard had been instrumental in Vp’s transition from general plant hire to specialist divisions – including Groundforce, UK Forks, Torrent Trackside and others.

“Working with Neil to exit the general plant hire sector to focus on a specialist rental offering created the platform for our continued success and growth,” the chairman said. “Neil's dedication and strong leadership has been central to Vp's prosperity and enables us to look to the future with confidence and optimism.”

He added: “Anna has been a great addition to the board since her appointment as CFO in January this year and our decision to appoint Anna as chief executive was an easy one. In January 2023 the board was strengthened with the appointments of Mark Bottomley and Stuart Watson as non-executive directors and I believe we have the right board and wider team in place to continue to drive the business forward.

"We have achieved a great deal over the years with Neil at the helm and on behalf of everyone at Vp I want to wish him the very best in his retirement."

