Change of northern director for Jackson

Ravi Darigala joined Jackson on 6th January 2020 from Galliford Try. He previously worked for Anglian Water.

His appointment follows the resignation of Jackson’s previous northern region director, Brett Jarman, who moved to Roadbridge Ltd as general manager.

Jackson managing director Brian Crofton said: “Ravi’s wealth of experience coupled with his proven track record of collaborative delivery will make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team and going forward I am certain that Ravi will continue to strengthen our ties with all our clients within the northern region and play an integral role in delivering high quality civil engineering projects.

Ravi Darigala said: “I’ve been really impressed by the welcome and level of professionalism already shown and looking forward to working with the fantastic team to develop our future prospects together.”

