CHAS becomes Veriforce CHAS

Managing director Ian McKinnon says it's important to retain the CHAS name

The organisation was acquired in January 2023 by Veriforce, which bills itself as “the world's largest supply chain risk management network” and will henceforth be known as Veriforce CHAS.

The products and services offered by Veriforce CHAS, including its accreditation offerings and certification, will continue to be known as ‘CHAS’.

CHAS has been around for over 25 years and was a co-founder of the Safaety Schemes in Procurement (SSIP) and the Common Assessment Standard. It will continue to focus on setting compliance benchmarks and developing supply chain risk management standards.

Managing director Ian McKinnon said: “The strength of Veriforce’s global experience will allow us to provide even more market-leading products and services. At the same time, it was important to us and our customers that the CHAS name, widely respected across industry and seen on tens of thousands of vans all over the UK, was retained. Plus, we will continue to maintain the outstanding customer service for which Veriforce CHAS is renowned.”

