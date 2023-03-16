Chinese boom lifts for Contract Plant

Contract Plant Rental head of access Stuart Lambert with an LGMG T22JE lithium boom lift

Contract Plant Rental has investing in the LGMG T20JE telescopic boom, which is powered by a lithium ion battery.

It is made in China by Lingong Machinery Group.

Stuart Lambert, pictured above, said: "The rise of lithium is here. We want to provide practical assistance for clients to move to this new technology.

"Make no mistake, lithium is no passing love affair,” said Contract Plant’s head of access, Stuart Lambert. “It's here for the next generation. Our new lithium LGMG booms are a key part of that process.”

He said: "For many rental customers, all-electric platforms, and lithium machines in particular, are a key concern for fleet development but many are cautious about how to implement their investment strategies. Contract hire is the ideal way to bridge the gap between conventional technologies, like diesel, and new ones, like lithium electric.

"By offering these hugely impressive LGMG platforms we give our new fleet customers a zero-risk option to take all-terrain lithium MEWPs into their fleets so they, and their customers, can see and experience their clear advantages first-hand.”

The LGMG T20E has a maximum working height of 23.8 metres and a maximum outreach of 17 metres.

They were supplied by Access Platform Sales (APS), the UK and Ireland distributor for LGMG platforms.

Established in 2016, Contract Plant Rental is a subsidiary of Ballyvesey Holdings, alongside Norwest Plant, Sleator Plant and TDL Equipment.

