Chinese manufacturer buys its UK dealer

LiuGong’s European headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, has taken over responsibility for the UK based direct sales operation.

The former owners of CPMS will remain as directors of the business.

LiuGong said that the move was designed to strengthen the company’s distribution channel in the UK.

“The UK is an important market for us,” said Howard Dale, chairman of LiuGong Dressta, the Polish arm of the company. “CPMS has laid a strong foundation for LiuGong to make an impact not only in the traditional earthmoving market but also in demolition, recycling and plant rental sectors. We have an outstanding management team in place at CPMS who are true retail professionals and highly experienced in the UK construction equipment market.”

CPMS managing director Brian Prescott said: “We are really pleased to have LiuGong on board. The new entity will be part of a much larger group and for our customers, this means greater financial stability, direct support from the manufacturer, a larger range of machines to fulfil our customers’ needs, as well as greater national coverage and support resources. In addition, this move will enhance resale values as the population of LiuGong machines grow.”