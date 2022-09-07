Chinese platforms make ‘commercial sense’ for FGS

Jonathan Wiseman, the dealer from Access Platform Sales, and Dave Solomon, director of Hire Access Platforms with LGMG machines

Access Platform Sales, UK and Ireland distributor for Chinese manufacturer LGMG, is delivering scissor lifts and boom lifts to FGS in two tranches, the first in August/September this year, the rest in early 2023.

The platforms are being shared between FGS Plant's own fleet, based at its HQ depot in Aylesford, Kent, and its access rental business, Hire Access Platforms, in Poole, Dorset.

FGS managing director Stuart Willy said that, after studying the market, LGMG platforms – made by Lingong Group Jinan Heavy Machinery – were “the stand-out solution”.

He added: "When we looked at LGMG, the quality of the platforms was very good indeed, their specification is excellent, and APS can guarantee fast delivery with a deal that made the best commercial sense."

Dave Solomon, director of Hire Access Platforms, said: "LGMG platforms offer an excellent package with strong options across its product range, and we're confident we'll get equally strong after sales back-up from APS. We see it as a very good one-stop-shop solution to build our platform fleet and continue to offer our customers the quality and service we've built our reputation on as a business."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk