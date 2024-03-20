Chippindale gets third managing director

Paul Blake

Paul Blake has been appointed managing director of Chippindale Plant Hireand will work alongside the existing two joint managing directors, Nigel Chippindale and Peter Chippindale.

The Chippindales sold their family business to Ireland’s AER Rents in 2022 but Nigel and Peter stayed on to continue managing the business that their grandfather Wilfred founded in 1949.

Paul Blake began his career as a hire coordinator at Lord Hire Centers before progressing on to hold branch, area and regional management positions at Johnson Hire, Rentokil Initial, Elliott Group (now trading as Algeco) and Mabey Hire.

He said: "Chippindale has 75 years of fantastic family heritage and has established some beautiful foundations. The core values of safety, innovation and service are aligned to mine, and the people are superb - truly dedicated and very professional. It's also an absolute privilege to be working alongside Nigel and Peter. There's a huge opportunity to build on the success they've created so far, and I'm really looking forward to working with the team to grow the business significantly without losing that family-run feel or customer-focused service that Chippindale is known and loved for.”

Gavin Pitt, chief executive of parent company AER Rents, said: "We're delighted to welcome Paul to Chippindale and the wider AER team. With his extensive industry knowledge and very people-focused approach as well as his experience in leadership, strategic and financial planning, he will be instrumental in our plans to keep growing the business."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk