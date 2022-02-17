Churchill opens Bristol office

Chris Birakos, regional head of land

Churchill Retirement Living has appointed Chris Birakos as regional head of land in the new Bristol office to help implement its expansion plans in southwest England and south Wales.

He will work with regional land and development director Duncan Scholes, regional managing director James Barnes, COO Martin Young and chairman/chief executive Spencer McCarthy to develop the group’s presence across the region.

Churchill’s new Bristol office follows its recent appointment of Matthias Daly as land director for the West Country, based at its Exeter office.

Chris Birakos said Churchill had “clear criteria for the type of brownfield, town centre sites” that the company is looking to purchase and develop.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk