Churchill targets northern expansion

Churchill Retirement Living has recruited Adam Mooij from competitor McCarthy Stone to be its new regional managing director for the north of England, running a new regional headquarters in Warrington.
Adam Mooij is a chartered accountant and previously led McCarthy Stone’s northwest business. He joins Churchill’s operations board and will work with chief operating officer Martin Young and chairman/chief executive Spencer McCarthy to grow the business in the region, with a focus on town centres.
“I was attracted to Churchill because of its strong reputation and exciting growth plans, which created a fantastic opportunity for me to build a new team here in the north,” he said. “The company has a clear vision for the future, and a quality product that I believe in, so I’m thrilled to be leading its northern expansion.”
