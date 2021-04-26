Churchill targets northern expansion

Adam Mooij, northern regional managing director for Churchill Retirement Living

Churchill Retirement Living has recruited Adam Mooij from competitor McCarthy Stone to be its new regional managing director for the north of England, running a new regional headquarters in Warrington.

Adam Mooij is a chartered accountant and previously led McCarthy Stone’s northwest business. He joins Churchill’s operations board and will work with chief operating officer Martin Young and chairman/chief executive Spencer McCarthy to grow the business in the region, with a focus on town centres.

“I was attracted to Churchill because of its strong reputation and exciting growth plans, which created a fantastic opportunity for me to build a new team here in the north,” he said. “The company has a clear vision for the future, and a quality product that I believe in, so I’m thrilled to be leading its northern expansion.”

