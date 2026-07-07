CIBSE publishes overheating guide

The guide, CIBSE TM59 Overheating risk in dwellings: A design stage methodology, offers revised guidance for assessing and mitigating overheating risk in new homes and major residential refurbishments.

Referenced in the building regulations, the updated publicationr eflects the latest research, industry experience and evolving understanding of how homes can be designed to remain comfortable and resilient in a warming climate.

The guidance comes at a time when overheating is becoming an increasingly important issue across the residential sector in the UK. Evidence continues to show that many new and existing homes are vulnerable to excessive indoor temperatures due to factors such as extensive glazing, insufficient ventilation strategies and building designs that are not adequately adapted to future climate conditions.

Drawing on practical application and academic research, the revised CIBSE TM59 strengthens the methodology used to assess overheating risk and supports the delivery of homes that are resilient, energy efficient and fit for the future. The publication incorporates updated approaches to evaluating bedroom overheating, informed by recent research undertaken by Loughborough University and includes revised modelling guidance for ceiling fans, recognising their role as an effective low-energy measure for improving occupant comfort. The development of the updated guidance has also benefitted from industry testing and application across real projects.

A key enhancement within the new edition is the requirement for all homes to be assessed under unconstrained conditions using future weather files representing the 2050s climate. This approach places greater emphasis on passive design measures at the earliest stages of development, helping designers create buildings capable of maintaining comfortable internal conditions without relying on energy-intensive cooling systems.

The guide's lead author was Susie Diamond of Inkling, working with Becci Taylor and Antonietta Canta of Arup. The publication was executive edited by Professor Kevin Lomas of Loughborough University.

Ahmed Hegazi, head of knowledge and digital at CIBSE, said: "Overheating is no longer a future risk – it's a present reality for households across the UK, and the built environment sector needs authoritative, evidence-based guidance to respond. This revision of CIBSE TM59 represents CIBSE at its best: rigorous research, a decade of practitioner experience, and a clear-eyed view of where regulation and design practice need to go. It gives industry and policymakers alike a robust foundation for delivering homes that remain safe, comfortable and resilient in a warming climate."

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