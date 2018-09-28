CITB fills council roles

The three nations councils are part of the new corporate governance structure of the CITB that is associated with its withdrawal from direct training provision.

The councils are expected to provide strategic advice to the board to better meet industry’s skills training needs.

Industry consultation last year that informed the restructure revealed widespread desire for less bureaucracy and more democratic industry representation; these new councils address at least one of these demands.

The chairs of the three councils were named in July: Clancy Docwra chief executive Seamus Keogh for England; Robertson Group human resource director Tony Elliott for Scotland; and Bouygues UK business development director Leigh Hughes for Wales.

They are now be joined by nine council members, representing a cross-section of the industry. The councils will have their first meetings this autumn.

The members of each council are:

Nation council – England

Chair, Seamus Keogh – chief executive, Clancy Docwra

Diane Bourne – managing director, Eric Wright Civil Engineering & Group

Chris Carr – joint managing director, Carr & Carr (Builders)

James Flannery – construction director, Cunard Construction

Andrew Harvey – managing director, Harvey Shopfitters

Chris Last – group HR director, Kier Construction

Sharon Llewellyn – risk managements and projects director, JPR Roofing & Flooring

Ged Simmonds – business unit director, Mace

Rob Tansey – group HR director, Barrett Developments

Julie White – managing director, D-Drill (Masters Drillers)

Nation council – Scotland

Chair, Tony Elliott, group HR director, Robertson Group

Zeshan Afzal – site manager, BAM Construction UK

Nicola Barclay – chief executive, Homes for Scotland

Mark Bramley – operations director, Pat Munro (Alness)

Craig Bruce – joint managing director, Pert Bruce Construction

Marion Forbes, director, Mactaggart and Mickel Homes

Michael Smyth – HR director, Graham Construction

Richard Steedman – managing director, Cameron Drywall Contractors

Jim Young – construction director, Chap Group (Aberdeen)

Appointment to be made

Nation council – Cymru Wales

Chair, Leigh Hughes – business development & social value director, Bouygues

Gareth Davies – construction director, Knox & Wells

Andrea Green – customer experience director, Costain

Jenny Hudson – commercial director, GM Jones

Simon Jehu – managing director of development, Jehu Group

Owain Jones – director, T Richard Jones (Betws)

Richard Owen, training and workforce manager, Jones Bros

Neal Stephens – managing director of construction South Wales, Willmott Dixon

Paul Tedder – director and co-owner, Atlantic Dwellings

Appointment to be made

The Wales and Scotland Nations Council are still recruiting one member.

CITB chair Peter Lauener said: “I’m excited to see the breadth and depth of talent we have on our three nations councils. They will be a clear and strong voice for industry within CITB and will help us become a more relevant and responsive organisation.”