CITB reveals new chief executive

Tim Balcon

Tim Balcon joins the CITB on 1st September and takes over as chief executive from Sarah Beale, who leaves at the end of September.

CITB’s new chief executive left school in 1980 with a single O-level (in woodwork). He started his career as a British Gas apprentice service engineer. By 1999 he was CEO of the Gas & Water National Training Organisation (GWINTO), leading a fledgling organisation from £400k turnover to over £7m in three years. In 2003 he took over as CEO of the Energy & Utility Sector Skills Council, a position he held for nine years. He was subsequently chief executive of the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment from 2013 to 2019

He has also been a non-executive director of Ofqual, the Office of Qualifications & Examinations Regulation and a member of the UK Vocational Qualifications Reform Board.

CITB chair Peter Lauener said: “I’d like to welcome Tim to CITB, an outstanding candidate for the post of CEO. He brings considerable experience in skills and training and strong leadership qualities. This is a crucial time for construction skills across Britain, and the Board is looking forward to working with him to drive forward our strategy to meet the skills needs of employers.”

Tim Balcon said: “As a former apprentice I know how much having the right skills at a young age can transform your whole career and support your employer. That’s why I’m so passionate about skills and am thrilled to be joining the team at CITB to help many more people join the construction sector and to have long and fulfilling careers within it.”

