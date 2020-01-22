CITB sceptic conducts alternative consultation

Hudson Contract managing director Ian Anfield

Payroll firm Hudson Contract Services is polling its customer base of 2,200 construction SMEs on their experience of the levy and grant scheme.

Managing director Ian Anfield said: “We believe the levy and grant scheme is a failing system which works against the interests of SMEs and favours the major contractors. We have called it ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ and our analysis shows why.

“With our survey of business views on CITB’s scheme, we are democratising the consensus process and giving a voice to SMEs, the lifeblood of the construction industry.

“These are the companies that are subjected to the levy and are expected to stand in line, bowl in hand, in the hope of being handed a grant. It’s time to hear their opinions.

“We are confident the verdict won’t make pretty reading for CITB or the major contractors which have done very nicely out of the grant scheme unchallenged for many years.”

Analysis by Hudson Contract Services shows that, overall, big construction firms get out of the CITB in grants almost as much as they pay in levies. SMEs, by contrast, get out little more than half what they put in.

Between 2016 and 2019, large companies paid £176.3m in levies and received £152.2m in grants and other support payments. SMEs paid £421.6m in levies and received grants and support payments of just £257.2m.

In 2016, a YouGov survey commissioned by Hudson found that six out of 10 levy payers provided training without CITB grant funding while just one in 10 respondents received levy grant payments.

The CITB levy and grant system is more than 50 years old, dating back to 1964. Hudson is also consulting its clients on an alternative model for funding industry training needs.

Mr Anfield said: “The world of work has moved on. We will be publishing our proposals in the coming months. Safe to say, our alternative model will reduce costs for industry, cut red tape, put more money into government coffers and, most importantly, improve outcomes for training and health and safety in the construction industry.

“CITB has raised more than £1.75bn in levies over the last decade and still we are told there is a construction skills crisis. It looks like a billion pound bodge job.”

