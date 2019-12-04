Claridge's to get £10m heating upgrade

Claridge's Hotel

Kane’s contract is for a centralised energy centre and new ventilation systems for the hotel’s owner, Maybourne Group. Kane will deliver the basement energy centre and basement works over a 35-week period.

The works will consist of combined heat and power systems, gas boilers, chillers and fan coil units. A centralised vent system will form part of the works, with 24 air handling units, as well as an emergency lighting monitoring system, back-up generator, CCTV, fire protection and an alarm and access control system.

Kane will build sections of the project’s infrastructure at its workshop in Banbridge, County Down. The ready-made sections will be lowered to the basement with a bespoke lifting operation.

Kane managing director Cathal McMullan said: “Our highly skilled team look forward to delivering this project using the latest virtual technology during the design process to ensure efficiencies, collaboration and a safely delivered project on time and within budget.”

