Claritas lands Caterham affordable housing blocks

Image and video below from architect Mackellar Schwerdt

The five-storey development will be built on the former Bronzeoak House site in Stafford Road, Caterham. It will house 26 council flats.

The design by architect Mackellar Schwerdt shows the development split into two separate blocks: one comprising 12 two-bed general needs family sized flats for affordable rent; the other with 14 sheltered housing one-bed flats for older people, again for affordable rent, with associated communal lounge and staff office.

Bromley-based Claritas (previously called AMCM until April 2020) built a smaller £800,000 scheme for Tandridge District Council last year, a development of three bungalows in Barnfield Way, Oxted.

