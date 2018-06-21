Clegg breaks ground on new school

CGI of the new primary school at Lubbesthorpe

The 420-place primary school is the first of three schools to be built to meet the needs of the 4,250-home Lubbesthorpe development.

The school building comprises largely of single storey accommodation which will include 14 classrooms, a learning resources centre, hall, kitchen, staff room, a studio and specialised room and the reception along with plenty of circulating space.

Main contractor is Clegg Construction with Bentley Project Management as project manager and quantity surveyor.

The design team is GSS Architecture, structural engineer Rodgers Leask and M&E consultant Couch Perry Wilkes (CPW). CPW director Matt Wrate said: “As the consultants for the electrics, heating and lighting and ventilation of the project we worked hard to adopt both passive and active measures to provide a comfortable, vibrant environment conducive to productive learning and working at all times.

“We want to achieve a BREEAM rating of good so there is good daylighting throughout the school and the electrical lighting has been thoughtfully designed with the use of low energy LED luminaires throughout. Similarly, the mechanical services solution reliably provides a suitable environment while minimising energy consumption - this is in keeping with the green philosophy of the project.”

The school is scheduled to open in September 2019.