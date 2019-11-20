Clifton rectory converted into executive homes

The Old Rectory

The Rectory Gardens project is designed to save the historic property from dilapidation and create seven new homes. The Old Rectory itself will be converted into four separate homes, each with its own entrance and garden. Within the grounds of the site, three new executive homes will be built, each with its own gated drive.

Once the home of the Rector of Clifton, the building dates back to the mid-1700s with typical Georgian period features, including south facing elevated gardens, an original square stairwell complete with wooden cantilever stairs, and large purpose-built rooms.

The £5m project is due to complete in autumn 2020.

GF Tomlinson property manager Siman Preston said: “We are excited to begin works at The Old Rectory and bring a new lease of life to the iconic Georgian building in the heart of Clifton Village. We believe the luxury housing within Rectory Gardens will complement the historic surroundings, as well as welcome new residents to the sought-after area.”

Architect for the project is CBP, whose director Simon Birch said: “We are delighted to be working with GF Tomlinson to deliver this exciting project which will restore and renovate the Grade II listed former Rectory and adjoining buildings into high quality residential homes, with the benefit of a further three top quality residential properties to the rear of the grounds. CBP have worked closely with Thomas Street, conservation officer for Nottingham City Planning, to ensure that the heritage assets which have survived years of dilapidation, are respected and restored as part of the finished design. These highly desirable, top-quality homes will perform well for their new owners and will complement the Clifton Village rich architectural history.”

