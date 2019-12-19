Coatstone takes its first Volvo paver

Coatstone's Volvo P6870C wheeled paver

It is Coatstone’s first Volvo and joins a mixed fleet of road paving equipment.

Managing director Jason Richens said that he was impressed by the build quality and fuel economy. “In addition, compared to what we’ve previously experienced, the P6870C demonstrates a very good ground clearance, which assists greatly when we are working around raised ironwork,” he said. “These were good enough reasons to place an order for the new machine.”

The P6870C is powered by stage IIIB compliant Volvo D6 engine, which produces 175hp. Its EPM II electronic paver management system has a settings managements system that allows the operator to store up to 12 parameter settings for the major functions, such as screed temperature, tamping & vibrating, conveyor, auger & paving speeds.

It has a variable screed width of between 2.5 and 5 metres in standard configuration, as supplied to Coatstone Surfacing, but can be fitted with optional extensions that provide a width of 9 metres. The machine has a theoretical output of up to 700 tonnes per hour, at varying screed widths and depths. It also demonstrates a high degree of manoeuvrability, thanks to the ‘active steering’ feature, with an inside turning radius of just 2.5 metres.

“A great deal of our work is laying base, binder and surface course, so being able to manoeuvre in relatively tight confines is another key feature of the machine,” said Jason Richens, who founded the company 15 years ago.

