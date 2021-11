Coinford has ordered 40 JCB machines including 220X and 140X tracked excavators, a range of site dumpers and Loadall telescopic handlers.

Coinford director Lee Burlton said: “JCB has made big advances with its X Series excavators and evolving range of site dumpers. Industry feedback on the latest JCB developments has been extremely positive and Coinford believes these additions to our fleet will bring great reliability and plant utilisation.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk