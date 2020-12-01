  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed December 02 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Collett delivers 68-tonne load from Ljubljana to Tilbury

Collett delivers 68-tonne load from Ljubljana to Tilbury

1 day A 68-tonne electrical transformer has been transported from a factory in Slovenia, where it was made, to a substation in Essex 1500km away.

The transformer was nearly seven metres long and four metres wide
The transformer was nearly seven metres long and four metres wide

Kolektor, the Slovenian manufacturer of the power transformer, subcontracted delivery to UK heavy transport specialist Collett & Sons.

The Collett team took the oversized load – 6.98 metres long, 2.4 metres wide x 3.82 metres high – from factory in Ljubljana to final installation in Tilbury.

Multiple trailer loads of ancillary equipment required for the project also made the 1500km journey to the UK, via the Port of Vlaardingen (Rotterdam) and Collett's heavy lift terminal in Goole.

Six weeks later, delivered to Tilbury in line with the required construction schedule, Collett used hydraulic jacking and skidding equipment to manoeuvre the 68-tonne transformer in to its required position.

A 55-tonne capacity mobile crane was used to offload and install the remaining ancillary items.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »