Collett delivers 68-tonne load from Ljubljana to Tilbury

The transformer was nearly seven metres long and four metres wide

Kolektor, the Slovenian manufacturer of the power transformer, subcontracted delivery to UK heavy transport specialist Collett & Sons.

The Collett team took the oversized load – 6.98 metres long, 2.4 metres wide x 3.82 metres high – from factory in Ljubljana to final installation in Tilbury.

Multiple trailer loads of ancillary equipment required for the project also made the 1500km journey to the UK, via the Port of Vlaardingen (Rotterdam) and Collett's heavy lift terminal in Goole.

Six weeks later, delivered to Tilbury in line with the required construction schedule, Collett used hydraulic jacking and skidding equipment to manoeuvre the 68-tonne transformer in to its required position.

A 55-tonne capacity mobile crane was used to offload and install the remaining ancillary items.

