Collins lands £20m City office fit-out

3 New Street Square is getting a roof terrace

The six-storey building just off Fetter Lane is being adapted to have 65,000 sq ft of office space to create a flagship location for Myo and its first to occupy an entire building.

Works include the addition of a roof extension with a pavilion and terrace. Collins will fit out all six floors including a ground floor event space, new reception and various workspaces.

Enhancements to the base-build include extending the lifts, refreshing the façade, upgrading all services and modernising all staircases and lavatories.

Collins previously prepared Myo’s first two locations at Dashwood in Liverpool Street and 123 Victoria Street, both also in the capital.

Ryan Cleanthi, divisional director at Collins Construction, said: “Collins will maintain the very high standard of the Myo brand by delivering the space to WELL Platinum, after successfully delivering Myo Liverpool Street as the first Platinum rated flexible office space in the City of London. Our strong relationships with the design team and our supply chain has allowed us to create a robust programme that meets the challenging WELL criteria and will ultimately deliver a flexible workspace of the highest quality for Myo’s customers.”

Landsec projects director Charlie Railton said: “3 New Street Square will be our flagship flexible workspace in London and so it is of great reassurance to be working with Collins Construction and our other trusted partners on its delivery. The development is a prime example of how we’re creating flexible office solutions through high-quality, sustainable refurbishment and fit out schemes that upgrade existing buildings and support our customers and their employees’ evolving needs.”

