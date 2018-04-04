Combined heat & power for St William scheme

Vital Energi has been contracted to supply, install and commission an energy centre and primary distribution for a St William Homes development at Battersea.

The £5.6m deal will see Vital Energi provide combined heat and power for 955 apartments over 12 blocks, along with low temperature hot water and chilled water systems.

Vital Energi will be completing the co-ordination of a design by engineering firm Max Fordham, with the basement energy centre including a combined heat and power engine, two 1300kw gas boilers, and four 550kw chillers.

The development at Prince of Wales Drive, next to Battersea Power Station, is one of the first projects to be delivered by St William, a joint venture between Berkeley Group and National Grid. The joint venture aims to unlock complex regeneration sites in London and the south of England. It has plans to develop 33 sites, providing more 14,000 homes within the next 15 years.

Vital Energi regional director Rob Callaghan said: “We are excited to be working with the Berkeley Group again on an exciting new venture, and to be part of this fantastic project that will see further regeneration to the area. Prince of Wales Drive will be a beautiful development, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide the energy solution for the project.”

Vital Energi has worked with Berkeley Group on 16 other projects since 2006 when work began at the Royal Arsenal, Riverside development.