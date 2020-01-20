Commission sets out infrastructure blueprint for Scotland

Ian Russell (L) presented Michael Matheson with ICS’s report

Key findings report – A blueprint for Scotland has been presented to the Scottish government.

The strategy, which follows a period of engagement with stakeholders and organisations, sets out eight overarching themes and 23 specific recommendations for Scottish government to consider. The themes are:

future infrastructure decisions to be based on delivery of an inclusive net-zero-carbon economy;

increased emphasis on “place-based” infrastructure;

maximise, broaden the use of and better maintain existing assets;

accelerate the decarbonisation of heat and transport;

develop appropriately devolved regulatory and pricing frameworks;

escalate and expand access to digital and technology services;

improve and extend public engagement to shape decision making;

explore options for long-term and independent infrastructure advice.

The ICS said that the global focus on climate change, together with Scottish government’s own net-zero carbon target of 2045, have influenced the work. ICS chair Ian Russell said: “While infrastructure investment remains a vital factor in supporting the economy and acting as an enabler to deliver effective public services, future infrastructure decisions should be based on their ability to clearly demonstrate their contribution to an inclusive, net zero carbon economy.

“We do not underestimate the nature and scale of the challenges facing future infrastructure decisions and recognise difficult decisions will need to be made. This will require bold and determined leadership from the Scottish government.

“However, this is not just a challenge for the public sector. Critically it is a call to everyone who plans, builds, invests in, owns, operates, regulates and, as importantly, uses Scotland’s infrastructure.

“If we can all embrace and build on the recommendations set out in this Report, we can go a long way to turning an infrastructure vision for an inclusive, net zero carbon economy into a reality.”

Cabinet secretary for infrastructure Michael Matheson said: “I’d like to thank the Commission for submitting its report, following a twelve month process. This advice will help shape how we plan to invest in Scotland’s infrastructure, recognising the long-term objectives of this Government to deliver an inclusive and net zero emissions economy.

“The value of investing in infrastructure goes beyond the physical homes, schools and hospitals we see in everyday life. If done well, it has the capacity to unlock economic potential, support jobs, and enable our businesses and communities to strengthen and grow.

“We will now take the time necessary to carefully consider the report before updating Parliament on how we plan to incorporate the recommendations into Scottish government policy and the next Infrastructure Investment Plan.”

The next stage of the ICS’ 18-month programme will see the commission provide guidance to Scottish government on how best to consider the 23 recommendations set out in the strategy.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk