Compact paver gets approval from Excel

Excel's P2870D compact wheeled paver in action

The P2870D, launched at the last Bauma trade fair in April 2019, is designed for working in confined areas, with a screed width ranging from 1.75 to 4.5 metres. It has a two-metre turning circle, thanks to power steering.

Its permanent 6x4 wheel drive and machine ride levellers are described by Volvo as “unique features for this class of paver”.

Although compact, the paver is still strong enough to push a feed truck, while also being able to be fed by other machinery, such as wheel loaders or site dumpers.

The Rear Frame Lift feature allows the rear wheels to be lifted from the ground by pushing down on the screed. This helps when the wheels get stuck in soft ground or if tyre repairs need to be performed quickly.

“We’ve been very pleased with the performance and reliability of our two P6870C pavers, and consider the Volvo ABG machines to be high quality products,” said Excel Surfacing director Steve O’Keefe.

He continued: “We have formed quite a few strong relationships in the housing sector, especially while working for blue chip Tier 1 contractors such as Bellway, Redrow and, in particular, Persimmon. In fact about 40% of our work is contracting to these companies for finishing work on driveways, cul-de-sacs and access roads, so having a compact paver to carry out this work is extremely important. We have been waiting quite a long time for Volvo to launch this machine; so far, we think it has been worth waiting for. The overall build quality and low noise emissions are impressive. It also lays an exceptionally high quality mat. The machine is also very manoeuvrable, with a base screed width of just 1.75 metres, which means we can get almost anywhere with it.”

