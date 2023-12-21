Company and director sentenced after worker’s ladder fall

a ladder (stock image)

Andrew Smith was working for Profascias Ltd at a primary school near Reading when he fell approximately three metres off a ladder on 28 July 2021. He fractured his left femur, left elbow, left arm and pelvis.

Profascias had been hire by Park Lane Primary School in Tilehurst to replace guttering and supply fascia boards and soffits.

The ladder from which Mr Smith had been working slipped, causing the 53-year-old to fall to the ground. He spent 16 days in hospital as a result of his injuries and later underwent surgery to add a bolt to his hip and metal plate to his arm.

A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found there had been insufficient planning of the work at height by Profascias Ltd and its director, John Nolan. A safe platform from which to work, such as a properly erected scaffold, should have been provided as workers needed both hands to carry out the work and could not therefore work safely from a ladder. HSE advises that ladders should only be used for access or, where it is not reasonably practicable to provide safer working platforms, for short-term work of up to 30 minutes where workers can normally maintain three points of contact.

Profascias Ltd, of Sandy Lane, Pamber Heath, Tadley, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. The company was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 18th December 2023.

Imposing the sentence, District Judge Samuel Goozee said: “Because of the financial penalty, the company may end up being wound up completely; but that is a consequence of the conviction.”

John Nolan, of Sandy Lane, Pamber Heath, Tadley, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 by virtue of Section 37(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. He was handed a 12-month community order where he must undertake 180 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs.

HSE inspector Rachael Newman said: “This worker’s injuries were serious. This incident could have been avoided through the selection of suitable work equipment to prevent persons from falling. Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related fatalities and injuries in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well known.”

