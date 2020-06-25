Connex wins Mount Anvil pod deal

A Connex bathroom pod in the factory

The contract will see the Newry-based manufacturer, set up by the Doherty family just two years ago, export its bathroom pods to Mount Anvil’s Royal Eden Docks development in east London.

Connex Offsite managing director Brendan Doherty said: “Mount Anvil recognised the high quality of our pods and standard of service from recent major projects we have delivered in central London and decided our product was a perfect fit for their supply chain requirements.”

He added: “We have seen huge growth in recent months and I believe the Covid-19 crisis has been the catalyst for a shift to modular construction. Off-site manufacturing is being embraced by the industry because of the restrictions on the level of labour on site. Because our pods are completely finished in a controlled environment, shrink wrapped on the factory floor and shipped to the construction site, we are reducing the numbers of trades required on site.”

As part of its continued expansion, Connex moves into a new £2.5m factory in August 2020.

