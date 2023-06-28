Conquip propping supports One Liverpool Street scheme

Conquip also provided John F Hunt with props for the St Pancras Campus basement excavation in London

Conquip will supply propping to John F Hunt, which has been engaged to deliver basement excavation and construction at One Liverpool Street in the City of London by main contractor Mace.

The development requires full demolition of One Liverpool Street and development of a 10-storey building for office use with two levels of partial basement.

Conquip was able to prove the viability of its propping scheme to John F Hunt by modelling the work within a BIM process and providing guidance with sequencing and methodology.

Temporary works propping at One Liverpool Street is expected to start in autumn 2023.

The project extends the relationship between Conquip and John F Hunt over the past decade or more. Their projects together include the St Pancras Campus basement excavation project in London, where Conquip designed, manufactured and supplied the temporary propping solution ahead of the construction phase of a three building scheme.

Conquip director George Critchley said: “We’re delighted to partner with John F Hunt on another prestigious London development following a successful project at St Pancras campus in 2022. Over the last few months of this tender processes, we’ve supported the scoping and engineering needs with a dedicated team, committed to working with John F Hunt. Their trust and confidence in our capabilities is a valued endorsement to our whole team.”

John F Hunt senior project manager Jamie Fitzpatrick said that Conquip had “demonstrated a clear understanding of the strict ground movement assessment and the permanent/temporary works designers’ requirements”.

He added: “Conquip were also fully cognisant of the key stakeholders, including London Underground assets in immediate proximity to the project, allowing them to develop a clearly understood design proposal.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk