Construction begins of Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland

It will be the first Zootopia-themed land at any Disney park worldwide; Disney said that it will immerse guests in the 'mammal metropolis' alongside characters from the movie.

Zootopia is the second major expansion of the resort. The new area will be home to an increasing number of characters from the Academy Award-winning movie.

“This is an immensely exciting time for Shanghai Disney Resort and Zootopia fans alike,” said Shanghai Disney Resort president and general manager Joe Schott. “Since we announced the development of our new Zootopia-themed land earlier this year we have been overwhelmed by the excitement and anticipation expressed by fans from across China and around the world. We are pleased to announce the start of main construction for the new land today, a significant milestone in its development.”

