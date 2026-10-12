Construction Edition joins OddBalls to fight Cancer with bold new underwear.

Designed for premium comfort and high-durability everyday wear, the collections are divided cleanly across two core lines: OddBalls for adults and Goolies for kids.

Featuring bold, vibrant designs, the limited-edition exclusive collection aims to drive interest with youngsters, in the heavy equipment sector while championing testicular cancer awareness.

The custom-designed range features highly detailed, colourful motifs celebrating iconic names from the global construction equipment industry, including Bobcat, Liebherr, Hitachi, Case Construction, Takeuchi, AUSA & Sunward.

The initiative represents a unique multi-pronged campaign designed to blend fan-favourite construction equipment machinery with meaningful social responsibility.

In addition to expanding representation for trade careers, the project serves a vital purpose in raising awareness for Testicular Cancer. Since its founding in 2014, Oddballs has donated over £1,000,000 to major charitable organizations through underwear sales. This newest addition allows equipment operators, enthusiasts, and their families to purchase fun, premium apparel while simultaneously backing a lifesaving message around early health screening.

“Our core mission at Construction Edition is to ignite a passion for the construction sector among youngsters” said Paul Buist Publisher at Construction Edition. “Teaming up with OddBalls lets us combine top-tier merchandise quality with an incredible charitable cause. Life is simply too short for boring underwear.”

The full Limited Edition Oddballs collection is now available online at www.constructionedition.co.ukStock of these items is very limited.

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