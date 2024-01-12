Construction output down again in November

Construction output in Great Britain fell 0.6% in the three months to November 2023, according to the ONS. This came solely from a decrease in new work (3.6% fall), as repair & maintenance increased by 3.8%.

Monthly construction output is estimated to have decreased 0.2% in volume terms in November 2023. This follows an upwardly revised decrease of 0.4% in October 2023, with the monthly value in level terms in November 2023 at £15,571m.

November saw 2.0% decrease in new work but a 2.1% rise in repair & maintenance work.

At the sector level, three out of the nine sectors saw a fall in November 2023, with the main contributors to the monthly decrease seen in private new housing and infrastructure new work, which decreased by 3.9% and 2.0%, respectively.

Anecdotal evidence suggested effects of adverse weather, including heavy rainfall and strong winds in November 2023, led to delays in planned work, ONS said.

