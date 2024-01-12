  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue January 30 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Data
  3. Construction output down again in November

Construction output down again in November

12 Jan Latest estimates form the Office for National Statistics show a recovery in repair & maintenance work, but insufficient to offset the continuing decline in new work.

Construction output in Great Britain fell 0.6% in the three months to November 2023, according to the ONS. This came solely from a decrease in new work (3.6% fall), as repair & maintenance increased by 3.8%.

Monthly construction output is estimated to have decreased 0.2% in volume terms in November 2023. This follows an upwardly revised decrease of 0.4% in October 2023, with the monthly value in level terms in November 2023 at £15,571m.

November saw 2.0% decrease in new work but a 2.1% rise in repair & maintenance work.

At the sector level, three out of the nine sectors saw a fall in November 2023, with the main contributors to the monthly decrease seen in private new housing and infrastructure new work, which decreased by 3.9% and 2.0%, respectively.

Anecdotal evidence suggested effects of adverse weather, including heavy rainfall and strong winds in November 2023, led to delays in planned work, ONS said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »