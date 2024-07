A survey from across the built environment has revealed strong support for Keir Starmer’s Labour party.

The NBS/Glenigan survey of 505 industry professionals from across construction, architecture and engineering asked which political party they most trusted to invest in the country’s crumbling infrastructure.

42% said Labour, compared to just 14% Conservative, 13% Reform, 5% Liberal Democrats and 3% Greens.

