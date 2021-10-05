Construction urges Sunak not to make cuts

Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited Legal & General’s modular housing factory in Selby last week

With lobbying in full flow ahead of the autumn spending round, all that the construction industry is asking for is no cuts.

Later this month chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak will set out his autumn budget to parliament.

The Construction Leadership Council (CLC) has written to the chancellor saying that it recognises there is no more money available but economic recovery depends on keeping current plans intact.

“There is little point in presenting the government with a further list of works that almost inevitably would have to be ignored, and in the process losing the opportunity to emphasise those things that the government could and should continue to invest in,” says CLC co-chair Andy Mitchell. “We should remember that the government has already displayed its confidence in the industry through its support to building back better including major investments including HS2 and the health infrastructure plan.

“We hope and expect that the chancellor will use the spending review to commit to maintaining existing levels of investment beyond the current spending review period. This will sustain employment and growth in a way that few other industries can – levelling up communities large and small across the whole of the UK.”

The CLC also wants the government to come up with a building retrofit plan – not to put any money into it at this stage, but just to acknowledge it as a strategic priority as part of the net zero drive.

