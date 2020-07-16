Construction's self-employed share £3bn to get through lockdown

Roughly one in three beneficiaries of SEISS work in construction, but given that no industry has more self-employed than construction and 59% of the industry was furloughed at some time during the lockdown and unable to work, this should be no surprise.

According to latest government data, 1,064,000 construction workers were eligible for SEISS grants to help them through the economic inactivity of the coronavirus lockdown. From these, 867,000 claims have been made, collectively getting £3,059m at an average of £3,500 each, as of 30th June.

The total payout for all self-employed people under SEISS to 30th June was £7.4bn, so construction has taken 40% of the pot.

The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) was announced on 26th March 2020 as part of the UK government’s support package for businesses and self-employed people during the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020. See www.gov.uk for details

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk