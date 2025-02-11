Consultants called for £175m framework

Image supplied by Fusion21

Fusion21 is renewing its national construction consultancy services framework, worth up to £175m over four years. It is set to launch in September 2025.

The agency is looking for firms of all size that supply construction consultancy services to the public sector.

New lots on the framework this time around include ‘Clerk of Works – Inspections Regime’, ‘Retrofit’, and ‘BSA Principal Designer Duties and Building Control,’.

The framework is split into 15 lots:

Lot 1: Multidisciplinary Consultancy Services, PM and Lead Consultant

Lot 2: Stock Monitoring and Appraisal

Lot 3: Information Management (BIM)

Lot 4: Architecture

Lot 5: Fit-Out Consultancy

Lot 6: Heritage and Conservation

Lot 7: Structural and Civil Engineering

Lot 8: Building Engineering Services (M&E)

Lot 9: Facilities Management Consultancy

Lot 10: CDM Principal Designer

Lot 11: Carbon Reduction and Sustainability

Lot 12: Valuations

Lot 13: Clerk of Works – Inspections Regime

Lot 14: Retrofit

Lot 15: BSA Principal Designer Duties and Building Control

Procurement is via a two-stage restricted procedure and applications are invited from interested suppliers that meet the criteria set out in the tender documentation. To learn more and apply for the framework use the following link: https://hubs.li/Q034_Tx-0and click on ‘Current opportunities’.

The submission deadline is noon on Friday 14th March 2025.

