Consultants called for £175m framework

Fusion21 is renewing its national construction consultancy services framework, worth up to £175m over four years. It is set to launch in September 2025.
The agency is looking for firms of all size that supply construction consultancy services to the public sector.
New lots on the framework this time around include ‘Clerk of Works – Inspections Regime’, ‘Retrofit’, and ‘BSA Principal Designer Duties and Building Control,’.
The framework is split into 15 lots:
- Lot 1: Multidisciplinary Consultancy Services, PM and Lead Consultant
- Lot 2: Stock Monitoring and Appraisal
- Lot 3: Information Management (BIM)
- Lot 4: Architecture
- Lot 5: Fit-Out Consultancy
- Lot 6: Heritage and Conservation
- Lot 7: Structural and Civil Engineering
- Lot 8: Building Engineering Services (M&E)
- Lot 9: Facilities Management Consultancy
- Lot 10: CDM Principal Designer
- Lot 11: Carbon Reduction and Sustainability
- Lot 12: Valuations
- Lot 13: Clerk of Works – Inspections Regime
- Lot 14: Retrofit
- Lot 15: BSA Principal Designer Duties and Building Control
Procurement is via a two-stage restricted procedure and applications are invited from interested suppliers that meet the criteria set out in the tender documentation. To learn more and apply for the framework use the following link: https://hubs.li/Q034_Tx-0and click on ‘Current opportunities’.
The submission deadline is noon on Friday 14th March 2025.
