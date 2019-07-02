Contract agreed for new Scottish marina

The contract with Winchburgh Developments involves construction of a marina with 20 berths and a further 29 canal moorings, as well as leisure and commercial spaces. The new commercial space, which is suitable for restaurant and café facilities has already started to attract enquiries.

The marina will be located at the heart of the new town centre. It will be connected by a footbridge to the new Daisy Park and will provide access to the Union Canal towpath.

Winchburgh Developments CEO John Hamilton said: “The new marina is an important part of the masterplan for Winchburgh, providing new leisure facilities for the local community and visitors to enjoy.” He added that the development will be well connected to the town’s other green spaces, including the new Daisy Park, via a network of footpaths as well as national cycle routes.

Scottish Canals estates director Katie Hughes added: “The new Winchburgh Marina is part of our ongoing investment in the Union Canal, creating a vibrant area within the new Winchburgh town centre that people will want to visit, live and work in. Improved access to the canal ensures that people will be able to take best advantage of the waterways and towpaths that offer a range of leisure facilities including boating, cycling, walking, running and fishing.”

A 352ha development is under way at Winchburgh, involving the delivery of at least 3,450 new homes.

The detailed planning application for the marina will be made later this year, and it is expected to open by the end of 2021.

