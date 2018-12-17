Contract awarded for 26-mile Texan railway

Archer Western and joint venture partner Herzog Contracting Group will carry out the project with assistance from lead designer Jacobs Engineering.

The 26-mile line will cross North Texas from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Plano, connecting northern areas of Tarrant, Dallas, and Collin counties.

Cotton Belt includes 10 stations as well as interchanges with light rail services, the the TexRail commuter line to Fort Worth and local bus services.

"North Texas is booming, and this reliable, local transit option will be a welcomed addition for many residents," said David Casey, president of Archer Western's heavy civil division.