Construction News

Mon April 01 2019

Contract awarded for New Zealand’s biggest sports centre

4 hours Cimic subsidiary CPB Contractors has won the contract to build New Zealand’s largest aquatic, indoor recreation and community venue.

The contract to build the Christchurch Metro Sports Facility for client Ōtākaro will generate revenue of approximately NZ$221m (£115m) to CPB Contractors.

The three-building facility will cater to local and international events, with construction including a 10-lane competition pool with seating for 1,000 spectators, an area for leisure swimming, nine indoor netball and basketball courts and a show court with retractable seating for 2,500 spectators.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “CPB Contractors is strongly focused on providing opportunities for local businesses and working closely with Ōtākaro Ltd to safely deliver this important new facility.”

Construction is scheduled to being in May and be completed late 2021.

