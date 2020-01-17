Contract awarded for North Uist pier upgrade

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has appointed marine, civil engineering and building contractor L&M Keating for the work.

Keating will be responsible for all civil engineering works for the harbour upgrade project, including pier strengthening and extension, upgraded fendering, land reclamation and seabed dredging. The work will begin this month and is expected to be completed in spring 2021. CalMac will continue to operate ferry services during the project.

The infrastructure upgrade at Lochmaddy is part of the Skye Triangle Infrastructure Project, which involves harbour upgrades at the ports of Tarbert, Lochmaddy and Uig. The work is designed to improve and modernise harbour facilities and prepare the way for new vessels.

Minister for energy, connectivity and the islands Paul Wheelhouse said: “I am very pleased to see the planned upgrade of Lochmaddy Pier moving forward with the award of this contract, following the recent award of the contract for construction works at Tarbert on the Isle of Harris.

“Work can now begin on the construction phase of the project, which will deliver an improved experience for the passengers who use these important services.”

Councillor Uisdean Robertson, chair of the Comhairle’s transportation and infrastructure committee, said: We are confident that the investment in port infrastructure across the Skye Triangle route will make a significant contribution to growing and sustaining efficient and effective transport links for the islands.”

