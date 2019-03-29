Contract awarded for Sydney office project

The first stage - demolition and preparation of the site at 210 George Street - is expected to be completed by September, with construction of the Poly Centre beginning soon after.

Poly Australia’s managing director Arthur Wang said: “Watpac has showcased a proven track record of projects dotted throughout not only Sydney’s CBD, but also throughout the country. Their commitment to delivering consistent quality projects across Australia was paramount to our decision to work together, and after a successful early works contract period, we couldn’t be more confident to work alongside such a quality Australian brand.”

Watpac general manager construction Nick Saclley said the group was looking forward to starting work on site following a successful early contractor involvement process. “We’ve been working with Poly Australia since September to ensure a design and construction process that is of the highest calibre and brings their vision for this building to life,” he said. “Poly Centre will be an eye-catching addition to Sydney’s George Street and we’re delighted to be delivering this exceptional commercial project.”

Poly Centre Sydney, expected to be completed in late 2021, will form part of the transformation of Sydney’s Circular Quay district, taking shape alongside new ferry wharves, light rail and a raft of redevelopment including AMP’s Quay Quarter and Lendlease’s Circular Quay Tower.