Contract list details Northern Ireland opportunities

The planned £100m York Street Interchange in Belfast

The list sets out the scheduled contracts to be procured by DfI Roads & Rivers in 2019/20.

Contract opportunities range in value from below £100,00 to the planned £100m York Street Interchange in Belfast, which is currently subject to a legal challenge. A hearing to consider the legal challenge took place in the High Court of Justice (NI) between 6th February and 12th March 2018. The Department for Infrastructure is still awaiting the outcome of this process.

The procurement plan is a live document that is subject to review and change.

It is available online at https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/ [Link opens pdf in new tab].