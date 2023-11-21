Contractor appointed for Battersea industrial scheme

The Steel Works will be built on the site of what used to be Culvert Court, between Culvert Road and the rail tracks

GS8 has won the tender to build three industrial buildings at 105 Culvert Road in London SW11, with unit sizes ranging from 2,150 sq ft to 5,860 sq ft over ground, first and second floors.

The Steel Works, designed by Boehm Lynas Architects, will replace the Culvert Court development, alongside railway lines.

The site has been cleared by First Demolition and GS8 has begun work on site today. Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The overall project is budgeted at £30m and being developed by Avanton speculatively.

GS8 managing director Gabriel Stan said: “We are delighted to be working on The Steel Works to bring this new super modern, urban logistics site to life.”

