Thu August 06 2020

  3. Contractor appointed for Wakefield sheds

36 minutes Sheffield-based contractor JF Finnegan has secured a contract for the construction of two industrial warehouses in Wakefield.

The speculative development comprises the design and construction of two sheds totalling approximately 310,409 sq ft at Silkwood Business Park in Wakefield for PLP Property.

The project incorporates a warehouse facility and integral mezzanine offices, respectively. Both unit 1 (235,409 sq ft) and unit 2 (75,000 sq ft) include a service yard, dock levellers and level access doors, car, trailer parking and external works.

As part of PLP’s sustainability policy on speculative buildings, the units will be delivered to a net zero carbon ready standard (as defined under the UK Green Building Council framework) and will achieve a BREEAM Very Good rating.  Sustainability initiatives include roof mounted solar panels and charging points for electric vehicles.

Dawa Singh, head of pre-construction at JF Finnegan said: “We are excited to have secured this project for PLP and look forward to working closely with PLP and Quartz Project Services. JF Finnegan have played a significant role in logistics and distribution warehouses within the South Yorkshire region for over 75 years. We are passionate about Wakefield and proud to be a part of this latest redevelopment project which will enhance the local economy in the current economic climate.”

