Contractor commissioned for Malmo’s new courthouse

The new courthouse will be directly connected to Malmö Central Station in the centre of the city.

The Swedish National Courts Administration has placed the order for the scheme, which will contain the Malmö District Court, the Administrative Court in Malmö and the city’s Rent & Lease Board. Real-estate corporation Castellum is Peab’s client for the project.

The courthouse will consist of a shared four-storey structure topped by five towers that are offset from each other in a north to south direction, with each tower successively dipping in height. The façade of the building will shift from a solid brick façade at the bottom into glass towers where the bricks are successively replaced entirely by glass. The building will have about about 34,000m2 gross area and hold 40 courtrooms, which will make it one of Sweden’s largest courthouses. It will be certified to the Miljöbyggnad Gold standard.

“This is a very exciting project that will become yet another building with character in Malmö,” Peab region manager Bratislav Marjanovic. “The environmental qualifications of the building are high and include energy consumption and the interior environment. Logistics are a challenge in this project since the building lies in the center of Malmö.”

Construction will start in the spring of 2020 and completion is planned for the autumn of 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk