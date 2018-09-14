Contractor fined £150k after roof fall

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 20th September 2017, an employee of Northern Structures Ltd was removing roof sheets from a timber frame farm building when he fell approximately four metres through one of the asbestos cement roof sheets onto the ground below, suffering a fractured spine.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that, while a risk assessment and method statement were in place to remove the roof sheets from below, this method was then changed to remove them from above. It was during this process that the employee fell through a roof sheet.

Northern Structures Ltd of Amble Industrial Estate, Amble, Northumberland pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 4(1)(a) and Regulation 4(1)(c) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. It was fined £150,000 plus £791.70 in costs.

HSE inspector Loren Wilmot said after the hearing: “Suitable and sufficient measures should have been in place through the use of alternative access equipment. This would have negated the need for the employee to be on the roof of the building, therefore eliminating the risk of a fall from height through the roof sheets.”