Contractor fined after cable strike injuries

Scene of the incident

Folkestone Magistrates’ Court heard that, on 15th October 2018, G&R Groundworks operatives were using an electric ground breaker to dig fence post holes for a car park perimeter fence at a Cummins Power Generation site in Ramsgate, Kent.

While operating the electric breaker, one of the operatives struck an 11kv electricity cable causing a large flash and engulfing him in flames. The operative sustained serious burns to his face, chest, abdomen, groin, both arms and both legs, amounting to approximately 50% total body surface area burns.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the contractor had failed to source and refer to the underground services plans before breaking the ground to determine the location of any cables within the planned working area. It also failed to provide operatives with cable identification equipment to further locate any cables within that area.

G&R Groundworks (South East) Ltd of St Lawrence Avenue, Ramsgate, Kent, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 25 (4) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £32,400 and ordered to pay costs of £2,657.18.

HSE inspector Ross Carter said after the hearing: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices.

“If a suitable safe system of work was followed prior to the incident, the life changing injuries sustained by the operative would have been prevented.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

