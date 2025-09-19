Contractor fined after employee killed by collapsing wall

H Mealing & Sons was working at Swainswick School when a retaining wall collapsed

Gary Anstey was killed when an unsupported retaining wall collapsed onto him.

Mr Anstey, aged 57, from Bristol, was working for H Mealing & Sons at a construction site at a school in Bath when the incident happened on 19th March 2019.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that H Mealing & Sons failed to properly plan and supervise the construction of a 1.8-metre-high retaining wall at Swainswick School. As it was not supported, it became unstable when a load of aggregate was placed against the incomplete wall.

HSE guidance requires that any temporary structure must be designed and installed to withstand any loads placed against it and that it is used in accordance with its design. This includes ensuring appropriately trained operatives are provided with a suitable written design and plan to install to ensure the structure remains stable.

H Mealing & Sons Limited of Northend, Batheaston, Bath pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £56,775 and ordered to pay £44,000 in costs at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on 11th September 2025.

HSE inspector Ian Whittles said: "This was a horrific incident which had heartbreaking consequences. It happened because of a lack of planning and coordination, which is all too common in construction activity. With simple clear procedures and appropriate training this incident would not have happened.”

The unsupported wall gave way under the weight of aggregate-filled grab bags

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