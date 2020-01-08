Contractor selected to build over Leeds playing field

Willmott Dixon has been selected via the Scape framework, initially just to undertake a feasibility exercise in relation to a site in Oldfield Lane.

Oldfield Lane is one of seven sites that the city council has earmarked for its £221m house-building programme.

Formerly the TV Harrison Sports ground in Wortley. it is partially owned by the council, with the remainder owned by the Leeds Schools’ Sports Association (LSSA). The council has agreed terms to purchase the remainder of the site from LSSA subject to surveys and planning approval.

The next stage would be a pre-construction services agreement ahead of entering into an NEC 3 construction contract.

Leeds City Council has a target of building 300 new council homes a year as its contribution to an overall affordable housing target of 1,230 homes per year across the city

