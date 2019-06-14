Contractor signed for UCLan’s new Student Centre

Hawkins\Brown's design

The 7,304 m 2 building, designed by Hawkins\Brown following an international RIBA design competition, will provide a new reception area, informal learning spaces and a student wellbeing support centre.

The new square, covering 8,440 m2, will form a gateway to Preston, providing space for a range of community, public, business and student uses. Improvements to landscaping and the public realm in Preston’s Adelphi Quarter will also be carried out as part of the wider programme of works.

Work is scheduled to begin in June, with the project due for completion in 2020.

The overall project cost is £60m and forms a substantial portion of the university’s £200m development masterplan.

UCLan chief operating officer Michael Ahern said: “We’ve seen the completion of two major projects in the past year – our multi-faith centre Oasis and the student Social Spaces, with the Engineering Innovation Centre (EIC) nearing completion and preparing to welcome students in September.

“Bowmer + Kirkland has an impressive track record in delivering projects in the education sector so we’re looking forward to working together and seeing the focal point of our masterplan, the Student Centre and new civic square, starting to take shape over the coming months.”

David Taylor, pro-chancellor and chair of the university board, added: “This is a real milestone for our Masterplan. It signals the start of a highly significant project – not only in terms of what it will mean to our staff and students but also the people who live, work in and visit Preston. The new square will provide a fantastic, civic space for all the community to use, and heralds a new vision for the Adelphi Quarter.”